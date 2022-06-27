Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 10,662 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 147,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $56.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67.

