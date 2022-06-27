Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 14,062 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67.

