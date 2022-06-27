Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1,725.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,084 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $133.75. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

