Bridge Advisory LLC Has $10.37 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 4.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 141.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

