Bridge Advisory LLC Has $226,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

