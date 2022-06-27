Bridge Advisory LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 85,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $145,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 384.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 152,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 76.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.