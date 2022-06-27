Bridge Advisory LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $86.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

