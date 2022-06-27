Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $37.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

