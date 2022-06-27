Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 703 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $232.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average of $259.63. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
