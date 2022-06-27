Bridge Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PDN opened at $29.64 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.