Bridge Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $120.04 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.