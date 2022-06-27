Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 53,494 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,494 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up 1.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.88% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAPE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $21.68 on Monday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

