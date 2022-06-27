Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 72,514 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,514 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

