Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 29th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

BRE stock opened at C$13.47 on Monday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$13.10 and a 1 year high of C$17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.62. The firm has a market cap of C$127.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.71.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.43 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

