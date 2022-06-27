BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 15th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

BRSP stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

