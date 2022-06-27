Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $76.77

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.