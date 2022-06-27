Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 865

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($10.60).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.02) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.53) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 783 ($9.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The company has a market cap of £24.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 673.89. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 514.66 ($6.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 800.40 ($9.80).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

