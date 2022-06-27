Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT at $62.22

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.22.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.38 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 102.59%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

