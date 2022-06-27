Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) PT at $20.57

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Carrefour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.70.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

