Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $166.38

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

