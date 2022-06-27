Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) PT at $147.67

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE DAVA opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $82.73 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

