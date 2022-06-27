Brokerages Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) PT at $17.00

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $163.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

