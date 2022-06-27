Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $37.38

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.38.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GO stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $76,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,105.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,766 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,569 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

