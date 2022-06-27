Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Price Target at C$3.14

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

Several brokerages have commented on IMG. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE IMG opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.58. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.12139 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

