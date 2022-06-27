Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price at $74.80

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $122,734,000 after acquiring an additional 635,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. InMode’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

