Brokerages Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $23.71

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Klépierre from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.79) to €18.00 ($18.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.