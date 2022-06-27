Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target at $46.57

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

