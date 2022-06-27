Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $164.43

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.43.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of LHCG stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 58,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
