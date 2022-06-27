Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $164.43

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 58,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

