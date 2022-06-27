Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Target Price at C$2.49

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

