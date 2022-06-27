Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $11.38

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -619.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.