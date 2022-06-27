Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $109.20

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

PNFP opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

