Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target at $32.40

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

