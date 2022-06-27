Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price at 72.63

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 72.63.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

RIVN opened at 29.50 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is 53.65.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.