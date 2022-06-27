Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,510,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

