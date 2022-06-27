Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $68.67

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.59.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SJW Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

