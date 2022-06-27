Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$40.00

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

SNC stock opened at C$22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.22. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.79 and a one year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.28%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

