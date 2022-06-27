Brokerages Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target at $36.50

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $34,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $27,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $9,193,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

