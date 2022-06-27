Brokerages Set Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT at $56.67

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($71.58) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($86.32) to €66.00 ($69.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $93.20.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

