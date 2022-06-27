Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $62.89

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.89.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE VFC opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

