Brokers Offer Predictions for Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

TREX opened at $58.53 on Monday. Trex has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

