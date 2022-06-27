Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 553 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $109.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.