Brookstone Capital Management Buys 186 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $379.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.88. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

