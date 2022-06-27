Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sunoco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sunoco by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sunoco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 10,831.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SUN stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

