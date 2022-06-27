Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $256.95 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.82. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

