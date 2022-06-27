Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $84.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.