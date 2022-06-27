Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 740 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.09% of Newtek Business Services worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $18.65 on Monday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $450.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

