Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,311 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

