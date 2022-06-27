Brookstone Capital Management Takes $432,000 Position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.93% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FEVR opened at $22.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

