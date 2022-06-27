BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $65.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 70.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 1,253.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 58,825 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BRP by 22.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

