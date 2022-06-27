Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given New GBX 2,250 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,530 ($30.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 3,050 ($37.36) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.30) to GBX 2,935 ($35.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,733.75.

Bunzl stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

